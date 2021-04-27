From Housing To Mental Health: Essential Support For South Florida’s First Responders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants first responders to receive an extra $1000 stimulus payment to support their hard work over the past year. At a recent press conference held in the State Capitol building in Tallahassee, the governor announced his plans to allocate the funds as part of the Covid-19 relief bill. This move is just one in a number of initiatives providing vital financial and mental health support to South Florida’s first responders.

$1000 bonus payment for first responders

“We know the pandemic put an awful lot of strain on first responders,” DeSantis said at the press conference. “We believe we should recognize their sacrifice. I’m proposing a one-time, $1000 bonus payment to all first responders, firefighters, sworn law enforcement and EMTs, which totals about $208.4 million dollars.” According to DeSantis, the Department of Economic Opportunity, along with other state organizations, will be in charge of distributing the payments. The bonus payment is just one of a number of recommendations made by DeSantis.

Affordable housing support

Affordable housing is also essential for South Florida’s first responders, which the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund was set up over 30 years ago to assist with. The Florida Legislature allocates the trust funding every year to pay for state and local home ownership and rental assistance programs. Additionally, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has helped over 2 million Floridians in this regard to date. It works with local developers, non profits and lenders to help first responders, families, senior citizens and residents with disabilities find affordable homes. Moreover, healthcare worker refinance is available to help South Florida healthcare workers or first responders purchase or refinance a home. Some loan companies offer free appraisals and free loan check-ups for this demographic.

Mental health services

Florida has also been providing free mental health services over the past year. “Mental health must always be an important point of emphasis in disaster response and recovery — especially for individuals already suffering from mental health issues, individuals affected by the disaster directly and health care workers and first responders,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “In Florida, I am proud of the steps being taken by several state agencies during the COVID-19 public health emergency to offer mental health services and support.” In total, over twelve state and national mental health services are being provided by at least seven state organizations.

State organizations are teaming up with the Division of Emergency Management to offer even stronger mental health support all throughout Florida. “We are committed to eliminating disparities in the availability and accessibility of mental health programs for all Floridians, including those engaged in essential activities,” said Department of Health Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. “Our teams of public health professionals, health care providers and first responders will have access to these effective mental health resources to stay healthy as they work to keep our state healthy during this unprecedented time.”