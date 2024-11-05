From Bang Bang to Bad Chat: Jone Capone’s Musical Journey

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Because of South Florida’s diverse populace, Jone Capone felt right at home when she moved there from her native Suriname several years ago. That diversity is reflected in the area’s music which she also embraced.

Bad Chat is the title of Jone Capone’s latest single. Self-produced, it is a nod to her Jamaican dancehall influences.

“Originally, I wrote Bang Bang about 10 years ago and I released it last year, then I decided to do a slower riddim with some more badness on it. So, I made some changes, added two verses and Bad Chat was created,” she disclosed.

Released in September, Bad Chat retains the edge of Dolla Friend and In My Section, two of her previous songs. Jone Capone describes her sound as a, “raw, authentic sound with bass-echo beats, catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics.”

Because her homeland is a potpourri of cultures, Jone Capone developed an early appreciation for different genres. She recalls listening to Earth, Wind And Fire, Third World, soca from the Eastern Caribbean and rock music.

In addition to Third World, Bob Marley, Freddie McGregor, Sizzla, Marcia Griffiths and Masicka are her favorite Jamaican artists.

“I love my Suriname culture and I could easily relate to the Jamaican culture because of the Jamaicans’ cool behavior and loving nature, upbringing and good food. That reminds me of my country and my people,” she said.