Tour the Infamous Trench Town Culture Yard with Sophia Dowe

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Those are some of the heartfelt lyrics from No Woman No Cry, Bob Marley’s classic ode to Trench Town, the Kingston, Jamaica ghetto that inspired many of his songs.

For the past eight years, Sophia Dowe has been director and tour manager of that “government yard” Marley wailed about in 1973. Known as the Trench Town Culture Yard, it hosts thousands of visitors from around the world, including superstars like Jay Z and Beyonce.

The Culture Yard has not escaped the coronavirus’ sinister reach, and has been inactive for over a month.

“It was closed because there was a decline in the attendance since the coronavirus outbreak. And yes, we weren’t expecting any more visitors because the borders were closed,” Dowe explained.

A Trench Town resident, Dowe is supported by a staff of 10 including her son Shaquille. The facility, which houses the shell of a VW van Marley once owned and the bed he slept on, is usually open daily.