From a Beauty Queen to a Beauty Business Woman and Aficionado

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Miss Jamaica World Second Runner up 2016, Milinda Smith was born in Linstead, Jamaica and migrated to the USA as a toddler with her mom and then baby brother.

Milinda entered the pageant well rounded and already pageant trained. Milinda was not only a runner up in the pageant but walked away with a few sectional prizes. She was Miss Jamaica World Beach Beauty 2016, Miss Jamaica World Best Body 2016, Miss Jamaica World Best Smile 2016.

Since the pageant Milinda Smith has dabbled in a few things and started her company where she made carnival costumes. Although she faced several challenges, Milinda never shied away from pursuing her dreams of becoming a business woman and working for herself.

Launch of MAJAS

While attending college, Milinda started to research how to manufacture lotions and body butters. After much trial and errors, she came up with the perfect formula for the all-natural skin care products. Realizing that it really worked her beauty product line MAJAS was born. Her products can be found at www.majasthebrand.com

Milinda knew she had much more to offer as she became fascinated with the art of attaching eyelashes. She wanted to explore her hand at putting on the eyelashes and so she added it to her skills. When she saw how perfectly she did lashes, Milinda realized her dream in the world of beauty and pursued her education in Esthetics.

As a licensed Esthetician, Milinda Smith now sets out to open her own beauty spa based in South Florida. What is amazing for this esthetician is that during this pandemic while others are failing, she has set out to open her business. When Milinda was asked, how is it she is opening a business in a pandemic, her response was, “real life still a keep.”

Milinda Smith graced the office of the Jamaica Consulate a few weeks ago where she paid a visit to the Consul General Oliver Mair, and presented him with some of her products in appreciation for his involvement in the diaspora, and his continued support of not just her business but others as well. She was well received by the Consul General.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Milinda also invited the Consul General to do the honors of cutting the spa’s ribbon on November 14th at 12 noon when she will officially open her doors. Consul General Mair readily accepted the invite as he heartily congratulated Milinda on her achievement. It is to be noted that COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and everyone who enters for business there will be protected.

The event will be at her beauty spa named EPIDERMASTERS located at 6151 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33023 suite 201. The event will run from 11:30 am to 4pm with services discounted for the day. More information can be found at www.epidermasters.com

Milinda Smith is also the Vice President of the charity Mission of Hope and Grace through which she plans to give back to the community. She hopes to be an inspiration to other young women who wants to pursue their businesses and has one thing to say to them. “Chase your dreams and turn them into reality.”

Milinda has the strong support of her mother Dr. Coretta Mathie and her brother Jaleel Smith who is behind her all the way.