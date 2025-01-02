Freedom Street Concert: Vybz Kartel’s Legendary Comeback

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vybz Kartel emerged on-stage for the first time in 13 years, just before midnight on New Year’s Eve in Kingston, Jamaica. A multi-generational swathe of fans, hailing from disparate parts of the island, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and more converged upon Independence Park (National Stadium) to witness the Freedom Street Concert.

In partnership with Vybz Kartel’s rum brand STR8 VYBZ and produced by Downsound Entertainment, the organization behind Jamaica’s largest annual music festival Sumfest, the Freedom Street Concert was an epic moment for Kartel and his loyal fans.

The stage, in the center of the stadium, gave Vybz Kartel a full view of the audience. The crowd sang his lyrics loudly as the instrumentals were silenced.

Freedom Street Concert Guest Performers and Appearances

Guest performances by Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indu, ramped up excitement. The appearance of Spice, dancehall’s Queen of the Stage, was a ‘ball drop’ moment before the actual stroke of midnight. Fireworks boomed above Independence Park. Vybz Kartel sang Jamaica’s national anthem signaling a new beginning for his life of freedom.

The adoration for Kartel — born Adidja Azim Palmer — was likened to that of a father by additional guests from Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale to Skillibeng to Popcaan.

Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz, the sons of Kartel, celebrated their father’s return with their own songs of pride as the offspring of the King of Dancehall. Producer extraordinaire RVSSIAN, and dancehall artists Jah Vinci, Shawn Storm, Tommy Lee Sparta and Skeng rocked alongside Kartel. Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes and dancehall legend Bounty Killer supported with their own medley of hits.

Kartel’s Bio

Vybz Kartel a.k.a. the Worl’ Boss has solidified his place as one of Jamaica’s most influential artists, with a career spanning over 20 years. Even after being sentenced to life in prison, the unstoppable artist has remained a dominant force in the music industry, dropping hits from his cell.

He is known for his sharp lyrics and hit songs like “Romping Shop,” “Fever,” and “Clarks.” He makes a strong impact on local and international music. His influence is clear in the careers of Jamaican stars like Spice, Popcaan, and Shenseea. He has also received praise from global icons like Cardi B, Rihanna, JAY-Z, Mick Jagger, and Drake.

After his release from prison in July 2024, Kartel’s fame grew even more. His conviction was overturned after he served 13 years. In just a few months, he got his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. This was for his EP Party With Me. He also launched a rum brand called STR8 VYBZ. Additionally, he made a big comeback with the Freedom Street concert. This year, the living legend will also release a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his iconic album Viking (Vybz Is King).

Vybz Kartel has cemented his legacy. He stands as a living legend, embodying the indomitable spirit that defines the island of Jamaica.