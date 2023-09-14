FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Juno Beach – School is back in session, and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering $50,000 classroom makeovers for five eligible Florida schools as part of its continued commitment to STEM education.

“At FPL, we believe that knowledge is power and that by enriching students’ experiences in STEM, we can help break down barriers to opportunity and drive interest in furthering their education and future opportunities in STEM fields,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “FPL is committed to supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators, and we do this through a number of initiatives including supporting STEM programs and providing grants for schools and teachers.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are part of a $2 million, four-year commitment from the company’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, to increase the exposure of under-represented students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new infrastructure, technology, or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.

Eligible public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply, and winners will be announced later this year. Previous grant recipients include:

Cypress Run Education Center School in Pompano Beach, which updated its multi-media technology lab with new TV production equipment, coding and robotics materials.

Classroom transformations are underway at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School in Lauderdale Lakes and Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, with makeovers expected to be complete early next year.

Grant applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2023. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.