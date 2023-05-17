Phanord & Associates Observes Haitian Heritage Month

MIAMI – May is Haitian Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the heritage and vibrant culture of Haitian Americans and those of Haitian descent. It is also an opportunity to recognize and learn about the accomplishments and contributions of Haitians in various fields. One such field is dentistry, and in North Miami, Florida, there is a unique family dental practice that is worth getting to know. Phanord & Associates, P.A. is led by Dr. Roger Phanord and his twin sons, Kevin and Kyle Phanord, all of whom are of Haitian descent.

“We are honored to observe Haitian Heritage Month and to recognize the significant contributions that our brothers and sisters have made to our society,” said Dr. Kevin Phanord. “We stand with the Haitian community and celebrate their rich culture and history,” added Dr. Kyle Phanord.

Dr. Phanord is a doctoral graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry and has been providing quality dental care for over three decades. He opened Phanord & Associates in June 1988, and the practice has since grown to become a leading provider of general and cosmetic dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery services.

TikTok Dentist Duo

Meanwhile, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Kyle Phanord, known on TikTok as the “Dentist Duo,” are following in their father’s footsteps and bringing new expertise to the practice. The duo completed infant oral health evaluation and care at the UF Pediatric Dental Residency Program, where they did a Pediatric Dentistry Rotation handling everything from participating in pediatric seminars, providing dental treatment to kids and observing pediatric dental care under general anesthesia in operating rooms, to participating in procedural sedation using oral and nasal agents, and providing dental treatment of specific healthcare for adults.

The brothers went on to do an oral surgery rotation where they completed one-week long rotations per semester in the student oral surgery clinic at UF College of Dentistry and completed multiple simple, as well as surgical extractions and alveoloplasties.

Full-Service Operation

Now equipped with degrees in hand and a wealth of experience, the Haitian sensations are committed to taking Phanord & Associates, P.A. to the next level. Phanord & Associates, P.A. is committed to changing lives one smile at a time by offering a wide range of general dentistry services, including comprehensive exams, fillings, deep cleanings, bridges, extractions, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, and dentures. In addition, they specialize in cosmetic dentistry services with customized treatment plans that address multiple cosmetic issues, resulting in a beautiful and confident smile.

Phanord & Associates, P.A. provides all services using new technology, including 3-D X-Rays, digital scans, and 3-D printers. The practice is dedicated to serving patients in a caring and clean environment that allows them to feel safe and secure while receiving the best dental care. Their staff speaks several languages, including Spanish, Creole, and French, and they welcome patients from all backgrounds. If you’re looking to build a healthy and bright smile, be sure to visit Phanord & Associates, P.A. during Haitian Heritage Month or any time of the year.