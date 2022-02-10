The Museum of Discovery and Science to Provide Free STEMobile Programming to Underserved Local Schools



[FT. LAUDERDALE, FL] – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), Broward County’s dynamic hub for dialogue and innovation regarding resiliency and community solutions to the impact of climate change, and AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced they have formed a partnership to provide environmentally-focused science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming to local underserved PreK-12 students. Called Everglades Engineer, the initiative will be presented by AECOM utilizing MODS STEMobile museum on wheels. At no cost to recipient schools or organizations.

“AECOM is an outstanding partner committed to collaborating to help provide our STEMobile programming free of charge to the communities within Broward County that are most in need,” …. “This partnership activates MODS’ environmental sustainability pillar. Through fun and relevant project-based STEM learning and career-focused outcomes, we will work with youth to help solve the problems that climate change is putting on the table. Everyone can make a difference now for our environment.” – Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS.

The Program’s Main Focus

Everglades Engineer brings environmental engineering and design processes to life. Through immersive educational challenges with a focus on sustainability, green design, clean energy, and Florida ecosystems. MODS STEMobile programming travels to local schools in underserved zip codes. It allows students to roll up their sleeves and solve real world challenges. Equipping them with science skills to be empowered learners, critical thinkers, innovative designers, excellent communicators, and problem solvers.