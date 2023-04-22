Upcoming Forum Tackles Black and Brown Women’s Maternal and Infant Mortality

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will co-host with the Women’s Fund, a public forum about maternal and infant mortality statistics revealing the disparity for the Black and Brown community.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 13, at Florida Memorial University, 15800 N.W. 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Registration is required at: The Crisis: Black & Brown Women’s Maternal and Infant Mortality Tickets, Sat, May 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

Of all women who die during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy, 60% are Black, 15% are Hispanic, and 14% are White. Not only does this beg the question “why”, but it just as importantly compels us to answer the question “what can we do about such blatant disparity?”

Panelists

The community forum will be led by a team of renowned panelists whose work centers around reproductive health and maternal and infant mortality. They are: Dr. Alexandra Cornelius, Tenesha Avent, Joanne Ruggiero, and Esther McCant.

Community leader Yolanda Cash-Jackson will engage the audience in advocacy training so that we have the tools that will be most effective in addressing this crisis. Women, men, youth, and the entire community is invited to participate in this important conversation.

Miami-Dade County provides equal access and equal opportunity in its programs, services, employment, and activities. They do not discriminate based on disability.

For more information or to request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART services, and/or any accommodation to participate in any County-sponsored program or meeting, please contact please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606 or call 711 (Florida Relay Service). Follow BAAB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.