Rep. Shalala Announces Launch of the Black Maternal Health Caucus

WASHINGTON, DC – As a founding member of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, Representative Donna Shalala (FL-27) announced the launch of the new caucus to primarily serve the Black community and call greater attention to the national crisis of worsening maternal health outcomes for Black women.

The Caucus launched under the leadership of Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL).

See also: Female lawmakers launch 1st Black Maternal Health Caucus

Despite spending more on healthcare than any other country, the United States has the worst rates of maternal death in the developed world, and Black women are four times more likely than white women, and more than twice as likely as women of other races, to die from preventable pregnancy related complications.

“Studies show we have a maternal health crisis in this country, particularly for Black women, who are four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related deaths than white women. With the launch of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, we will bring awareness to the issue and push for policies that will address the crisis,” said Rep. Shalala. “Our goal is simple: save Black women’s lives and tackle racial disparities in healthcare. I have spent my career fighting for healthy women, children and families, and I will continue to do so until no mother is left behind.”

Started in 2019, the Black Maternal Health Caucus is devoted to addressing the maternal health crisis facing Black women in America.

The Caucus advocates for treating Black maternal health as a national priority and expanding access to effective, evidence-based, and culturally-considered policies and treatment options for Black mothers.