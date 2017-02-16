BOCA RATON – Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall was a special guest at the 22nd annual Charity Gala of the Food for the Poor (FFP) in Boca Raton.

Recognized as one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, Food for the Poor does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicines, educational materials, homes, support for orphans and the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance.

22nd Annual Food For The Poor Charity Gala