Around Town: Food for the Poor, Building Hope Gala

BOCA RATON – Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall was a special guest at the 22nd annual Charity Gala of the Food for the Poor (FFP) in Boca Raton.

Recognized as one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, Food for the Poor does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicines, educational materials, homes, support for orphans and the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance.

22nd Annual Food For The Poor Charity Gala

Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall being acknowledged at the 22nd annual Charity Gala of the Food for the Poor (FFP) held recently in Boca Raton.

 

L-R: Massimo Tarquini, Paige Petrone, Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall, Mrs. Mahfood and Chief Executive Officer (FFP), Mr. Robin Mahfood at Food For The Poor Gala

