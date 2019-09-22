Caribbean Airlines Counters at Miami International Airport to Move Temporarily
MIAMI – Caribbean Airlines has received notice that Miami International Airport is installing a new baggage handling system, and will be doing work in different areas.
Consequently, the baggage belt at the Caribbean Airlines counters at the Miami International Airport will be closed for a period of time.
As a result, the Airport has advised Caribbean Airlines that effective Monday, September 23, 2019 until January 2020 (specific date to be advised) the Caribbean Airlines counters will be relocated to terminal H next to the TSA entry point.
Terminal H connects to terminal J and Terminal J is where the gates the airline uses for their flights are located.
The Caribbean Airlines operations offices will remain in the same location.
