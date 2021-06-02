Florida Memorial University and Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman Launch Program to Foster Next Generation of Black Lawyers

[MIAMI] – Florida Memorial University (FMU) and the law firm of Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman (WSHC+B), will kickstart the FMU Legal Scholars Pipeline Program with a donation of $30,000 from WSHC+B in honor of the firm’s 30th year anniversary.

Careers in Legal Profession

The FMU Legal Scholars Pipeline Program is designed to inspire and assist students to consider careers in the legal profession. Through collaboration with regional high schools and other organizations, the program will create a pipeline of talented students. Specifically those who are college-ready and prepared to successfully pursue undergraduate degrees in Law and Government from Florida Memorial University. As well as attend and graduate from law school.

Increasing Black Lawyers

“We are hopeful that this program will increase the number of Black lawyers in South Florida. I am confident that we have the right people and programs in place to accomplish this important goal,” said Joseph Serota, a founding partner of WSHC+B. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 30th anniversary than doing something that will make a difference in the community that has been so good to us over the years.”

“It is initiatives like the Legal Scholars Pipeline Program that will help produce more legal scholars of color. Individuals who will help shape policies that are equitable for all,” said Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, President of Florida Memorial University.

The program is a partnership between FMU, WSHC+B, and legal marketing consulting company Compass Legal Marketing (CLM).

To learn more about the FMU Legal Scholars Pipeline Program, please visit https://www.fmuniv.edu/legal-scholars-pipeline-program/.