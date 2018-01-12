Trump’s remarks heartbreaking and insensitive says Alberto Carvalho

MIAMI – Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho issued the following statement regarding alleged, disparaging comments concerning immigration from specific countries:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent

“To disparage an entire nation of people, questioning their worth and strength of spirit, is beyond heartbreaking and insensitive. Regardless of where we come from, the language we speak, the religion we embrace, as members of this beautiful human race, we are a collection of people who weave a diverse and vibrant tapestry of creativity, culture, inspiration, and determination. These are the lessons we must teach our children.

As we prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I encourage each of us to focus on the light of love and inclusion.

In that spirit, I am reminded of Dr. King’s words, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’”