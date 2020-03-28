Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Updates – March 28

TALLAHASSEE — As of March 28, 2020 11 a.m., there are 3,763 total Florida cases. Eight people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Dade, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Volusia counties.

New Florida cases include:

565 additional positive COVID-19 cases (554 Florida residents and 11 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 3,608 positive cases in Florida residents and 155 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Actions the state has taken to respond to COVID-19:

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

At the direction of Governor DeSantis, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 in Florida.

Governor DeSantis announced that the State ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19. These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The Governor also suspended non-essential in state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.

Established an Incident Management Team to coordinate response operations.

Defined a high-level phased response strategy for COVID-19.

Activated a dedicated incident command post for on-site response activities.

Conducted three public health and health care stakeholder conference calls to provide statewide updates on the current outbreak situation, response actions and guidance for pandemic planning. Over five hundred participants joined the calls.

Established a public call center for questions regarding COVID-19. The call center launched Monday, March 2 and is open 24/7.

Developed and distributed COVID-19 presentation materials to County Health Departments (CHD) for use at community meetings.

Activated the Joint Information Center in coordination with the Division of Emergency Management.

Developed and implemented protocols for investigation, surveillance and monitoring for COVID-19 to rapidly detect and contain cases.

Established mechanisms for monitoring and coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding epidemiological activities.

Distributed CDC Interim Guidance for public health personnel evaluating Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases at their home or non-home residential settings to CHDs.

Approved and disseminated an updated Clinician Screening Tool for identifying COVID-19 PUIs.

Implemented testing at all three State Public Health Laboratories.

Distributed updated CDC guidance for schools to CHDs and the Department of Education.

Distributed updated laboratory guidance regarding implementation of testing at State Public Health Laboratories.

Developing a laboratory surge plan.

Identifying and monitoring close contacts of presumptive cases. Any close contacts with symptoms will be tested.

Implemented private lab testing.

Developed and disseminated pandemic planning guidance.

Advised CHDs and HCCs to retain expired personal protective equipment until further until further notice.

Developing infographics for first responders (fire, law enforcement and EMS) regarding infection control and personal protection for COVID-19.

At the Governor’s direction, a public-private partnership has been put in place between Memorial Healthcare in Broward and the National Guard to set up a mobile testing unit.

At the direction of Governor DeSantis hiring additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.

Governor DeSantis directed the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and assisted living facility licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.

Launched an interactive data tracking dashboard on floridahealthcovid19.gov that is updated twice daily.

Developing protocols for County Health Departments in the protection of their staff and clinic activities through the development of safety and health guidance.

Continue to have daily hospital calls and began having daily calls with the aging and vulnerable population groups.

Continue to coordinate efforts for obtaining lab testing supplies.

DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

To support communities responding to COVID-19, Governor DeSantis has directed FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz to expedite the delivery of more than $170 million in Hurricane Irma reimbursements to cities, counties and hospital districts that have now reached the 50-percent auditing threshold to receive funds.

After conducting a thorough assessment of needs, Director Moskowitz has requested the following supplies through Direct Federal Assistance. Supplies are being delivered on a rolling basis, and inventory is being distributed throughout the state 24 hours a day. 5 mobile intensive care units 5,000 ventilators 5,000 hospital beds 50,000 two oz. bottles of hand sanitizer 250,000 coveralls 500,000 gloves 500,000 gowns 500,000 collection kits 100,000 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizers 150,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns, and goggles 2 million N95 face masks

Find more information on DEM’s response to COVID-19 here.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state’s efforts to accurately and transparently share information.