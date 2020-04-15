By April 15, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Florida Democratic Party to Host a Voting by Mail Webinar

Election Experts to Discuss the Importance of Implementing Vote-By-Mail to Protect Democracy During a Pandemic

TALLAHASSEE – Today (April 15) at 4:00 P.M. the Florida Democratic Party will host a “Protecting our Democracy: A Conversation About Voting by Mail” Webinar, to discuss the importance of ways to modernize Florida’s election system and implement vote-by-mail to ensure Floridians can vote safely during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Voting by Mail Webinar Panelists

FDP Voter Protection Director Brandon Peters will be joined by election experts and state legislators, including

  • State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
  • State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith

And election experts including:

  • State Representative Tracie Davis
  • former Supervisor of Elections (SOE)
  • Ion Sancho, former Leon County SOE

Tune in to the webinar via  Florida Democratic Party Facebook, Twitter @FlaDems and Florida Democratic Party YouTube Channel.

