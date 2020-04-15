Florida Democratic Party to Host a Voting by Mail Webinar
Election Experts to Discuss the Importance of Implementing Vote-By-Mail to Protect Democracy During a Pandemic
TALLAHASSEE – Today (April 15) at 4:00 P.M. the Florida Democratic Party will host a “Protecting our Democracy: A Conversation About Voting by Mail” Webinar, to discuss the importance of ways to modernize Florida’s election system and implement vote-by-mail to ensure Floridians can vote safely during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Voting by Mail Webinar Panelists
FDP Voter Protection Director Brandon Peters will be joined by election experts and state legislators, including
- State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
- State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith
And election experts including:
- State Representative Tracie Davis
- former Supervisor of Elections (SOE)
- Ion Sancho, former Leon County SOE
Tune in to the webinar via Florida Democratic Party Facebook, Twitter @FlaDems and Florida Democratic Party YouTube Channel.
