Florida Congresswoman Wilson Closely Monitoring Threats Against HBCUs

[Washington, DC] – In light of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country receiving alarming threats, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson – Chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee – issued the following statement:

“As Chair of the House Higher Education Subcommittee, I’m carefully monitoring threats sent to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across America, threats that are racist in nature and meant to terrorize the students who attend these historical institutions,”