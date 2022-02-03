Florida Congresswoman Wilson Closely Monitoring Threats Against HBCUs
[Washington, DC] – In light of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country receiving alarming threats, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson – Chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee – issued the following statement:
“As Chair of the House Higher Education Subcommittee, I’m carefully monitoring threats sent to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across America, threats that are racist in nature and meant to terrorize the students who attend these historical institutions,”
“The perpetrators who have made threats against our nation’s HBCUs must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I have spoken with the United States Department of Education and assure you that the threats are being investigated. My office remains committed to ensuring HBCUs are safe spaces to learn.”
