[MIAMI] – A diverse group of elected officials, business leaders, Dreamers and Essential Workers will convene virtually February 25 at 10:00 a.m. for the virtual summit Florida Thriving: Bipartisan Immigration Solutions 2021. During the summit they will discuss commonsense, bipartisan immigration solutions and how they can help us rebuild, recover and thrive.

The summit will feature remarks by

Congressman Mario Diaz Balart

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Former U.S. Senator Mel Martinez

Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia

former Florida Speaker of the House Will Weatherford

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski , Al Cardenas

, Senior Partner, Squire Patton Boggs, Mike Fernandez

CEO and Chairman, MBF Healthcare Partners

Norman Braman, CEO Braman Auto Group

Speakers will discuss how commonsense, bipartisan immigration solutions can help Florida rebuild, recover and thrive. They will address President Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act 2021, as well as the DREAM Act, agriculture industry issues, Temporary Protected Status issues and Florida’s desperate need for essential workers across several industries.