Florida Bipartisan Immigration Virtual Summit to address U.S. Citizenship Act 2021
[MIAMI] – A diverse group of elected officials, business leaders, Dreamers and Essential Workers will convene virtually February 25 at 10:00 a.m. for the virtual summit Florida Thriving: Bipartisan Immigration Solutions 2021. During the summit they will discuss commonsense, bipartisan immigration solutions and how they can help us rebuild, recover and thrive.
The summit will feature remarks by
- Congressman Mario Diaz Balart
- Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Nikki Fried
- Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
- Former U.S. Senator Mel Martinez
- Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia
- former Florida Speaker of the House Will Weatherford
- Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, Al Cardenas
- Senior Partner, Squire Patton Boggs, Mike Fernandez
- CEO and Chairman, MBF Healthcare Partners
- Norman Braman, CEO Braman Auto Group
Speakers will discuss how commonsense, bipartisan immigration solutions can help Florida rebuild, recover and thrive. They will address President Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act 2021, as well as the DREAM Act, agriculture industry issues, Temporary Protected Status issues and Florida’s desperate need for essential workers across several industries.
