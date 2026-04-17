Florida Averages 103 Police Killings Per Year, Study Finds

Key Highlights

Florida ranks #3 nationally with an average of 103.00 people killed by police per year from 2023 through 2025, behind only Texas (144.67) and California (143.00), according to data from Mapping Police Violence analyzed by Madia Law.

Florida’s per-capita rate of 4.43 police killings per million residents ranks 3rd among the 10 largest states and 24th nationally, placing it higher than California (3.63) and New York (1.78) on a per-capita basis, despite having a smaller population than both.

Florida alone accounts for 7.6% of all people killed by police nationwide, and together with Texas and California, the three states make up 28.8% of all police killings in the country while representing roughly 28% of the total U.S. population.

MINNEAPOLIS – Florida is the third-deadliest state in America for police encounters. A new state-by-state analysis reveals that an average of two people are killed by law enforcement in the Sunshine State every week, placing it firmly in the nation’s top three and raising critical questions about policing practices, oversight, and accountability.

An analysis by Madia Law, examined data from Mapping Police Violence, which compiles comprehensive records of people killed by police in the United States using public records, media reports, and official police data. The study covers the three-year period from 2023 through 2025, ranking all 50 states by the average number of people killed by police annually and calculating per-capita rates per million residents using U.S. Census population data.

Florida Ranks #3 Nationally with 103.00 People Killed by Police Per Year

Rank State Population (2023–2025) Avg. People Killed Per Year Rate Per Million 1 Texas 31,215,977 144.67 4.63 2 California 39,353,419 143.00 3.63 3 Florida 23,274,180 103.00 4.43 4 Arizona 7,568,489 56.00 7.40 5 Georgia 11,169,135 54.00 4.83 6 North Carolina 11,030,805 47.00 4.26 7 Colorado 5,949,584 43.33 7.28 8 Tennessee 7,220,480 41.00 5.68 9 Ohio 11,870,613 40.33 3.40 10 Indiana 6,918,298 38.00 5.49

Florida ranks third in the nation with an average of 103.00 people killed by police each year, a gap of 40.00 deaths behind second-ranked California (143.00) and 41.67 behind first-ranked Texas (144.67).

Looking at the study, Ashwin Madia, Trial Lawyer from Madia Law commented.

“Two people killed by police every week in a single state is not a statistic, it’s a crisis. Florida’s ranking as the third-deadliest state in America for police encounters should serve as a call to action for policymakers, law enforcement leaders, and communities alike. Families across this state deserve transparency, accountability, and the assurance that encounters with police will not end in death.”

Among the 10 Largest States, Florida Ranks 3rd in Per-Capita Police Killings

Rank State Population (2023–2025) Avg. People Killed Per Year Rate Per Million 1 Georgia 11,169,135 54.00 4.83 2 Texas 31,215,977 144.67 4.63 3 Florida 23,274,180 103.00 4.43 4 North Carolina 11,030,805 47.00 4.26 5 California 39,353,419 143.00 3.63 6 Ohio 11,870,613 40.33 3.40 7 Michigan 10,125,107 28.67 2.83 8 Pennsylvania 13,060,078 34.00 2.60 9 Illinois 12,679,316 28.00 2.21 10 New York 19,811,855 35.33 1.78

Among the 10 states with populations exceeding 10 million, Florida’s per-capita rate of 4.43 per million ranks third, behind only Georgia (4.83) and Texas (4.63). This means Florida’s residents face a higher per-capita likelihood of being killed by police than those in California (3.63), Ohio (3.40), or New York (1.78).

Florida vs. New York: Similar Population Sizes, Vastly Different Outcomes

Rank State Population (2023–2025) Avg. People Killed Per Year Rate Per Million 1 Florida 23,274,180 103.00 4.43 2 New York 19,811,855 35.33 1.78

Florida and New York offer perhaps the most revealing comparison in the entire dataset. The two states occupy a similar population tier, Florida at 23.27 million and New York at 19.81 million, yet their police killing figures diverge dramatically.

Florida Leads the Southeast with 25.1% of All Regional Police Killings

Rank State Population (2023–2025) Avg. People Killed Per Year Rate Per Million 1 Florida 23,274,180 103.00 4.43 2 Georgia 11,169,135 54.00 4.83 3 North Carolina 11,030,805 47.00 4.26 4 Tennessee 7,220,480 41.00 5.68 5 Virginia 8,804,864 30.33 3.44 6 Alabama 5,154,629 26.33 5.11 7 South Carolina 5,474,072 24.00 4.38 8 Louisiana 4,592,966 23.33 5.08 9 Kentucky 4,580,225 22.00 4.80 10 Arkansas 3,087,775 21.00 6.80 11 Mississippi 2,941,885 18.67 6.35

Across 11 Southeastern states, Florida accounts for 103.00 of the region’s 410.66 total average annual police killings, a 25.1% share. Georgia (54.00) and North Carolina (47.00) follow in second and third.

Complete 50-State Ranking: Where Florida Stands Against Every State in America

Rank State Population (2023–2025) Avg. People Killed Per Year Rate Per Million 1 Texas 31,215,977 144.67 4.63 2 California 39,353,419 143.00 3.63 3 Florida 23,274,180 103.00 4.43 4 Arizona 7,568,489 56.00 7.40 5 Georgia 11,169,135 54.00 4.83 6 North Carolina 11,030,805 47.00 4.26 7 Colorado 5,949,584 43.33 7.28 8 Tennessee 7,220,480 41.00 5.68 9 Ohio 11,870,613 40.33 3.40 10 Indiana 6,918,298 38.00 5.49 11 New York 19,811,855 35.33 1.78 12 Pennsylvania 13,060,078 34.00 2.60 13 Missouri 6,241,504 33.33 5.34 14 Virginia 8,804,864 30.33 3.44 15 Michigan 10,125,107 28.67 2.83 16 Illinois 12,679,316 28.00 2.21 17 Washington 7,943,367 28.00 3.52 18 Oklahoma 4,092,039 27.67 6.76 19 New Mexico 2,127,992 27.33 12.84 20 Alabama 5,154,629 26.33 5.11 21 South Carolina 5,474,072 24.00 4.38 22 Louisiana 4,592,966 23.33 5.08 23 Kentucky 4,580,225 22.00 4.80 24 Arkansas 3,087,775 21.00 6.80 25 Wisconsin 5,954,490 20.33 3.41 26 Utah 3,495,116 19.33 5.53 27 Mississippi 2,941,885 18.67 6.35 28 Nevada 3,260,738 18.67 5.73 29 Oregon 4,265,606 17.00 3.99 30 Maryland 6,250,951 13.33 2.13 31 New Jersey 9,471,251 13.33 1.41 32 Kansas 2,966,954 12.67 4.27 33 West Virginia 1,769,837 12.67 7.16 34 Idaho 1,999,488 12.00 6.00 35 Iowa 3,237,684 10.00 3.09 36 Minnesota 5,788,105 10.00 1.73 37 Alaska 739,098 8.00 10.82 38 Montana 1,137,735 8.00 7.03 39 Connecticut 3,666,455 7.00 1.91 40 Maine 1,403,705 7.00 4.99 41 Hawaii 1,444,061 5.67 3.93 42 Nebraska 2,002,305 5.67 2.83 43 Massachusetts 7,114,447 5.33 0.75 44 New Hampshire 1,408,982 5.00 3.55 45 North Dakota 794,861 4.67 5.88 46 Wyoming 587,281 4.33 7.37 47 South Dakota 925,007 3.67 3.97 48 Delaware 1,050,406 3.33 3.17 49 Rhode Island 1,109,820 2.00 1.80 50 Vermont 648,078 2.00 3.09

The full 50-state ranking places Florida third with 103.00 average annual police killings, behind Texas (144.67) and California (143.00) and well ahead of fourth-ranked Arizona (56.00).This positioning, third in total volume but 24th per capita, illustrates how Florida’s large population amplifies its raw totals, while its per-capita rate remains in the middle of the national distribution.

Methodology

This analysis uses data from Mapping Police Violence, which compiles records of people killed by police in the U.S. from public records, media reports, and official sources, covering 2023–2025. For each state, the average annual number of police killings was calculated and compared using per-capita rates per million residents based on U.S. Census population estimates. States were ranked by average annual killings, with additional comparisons by per-capita rate, region, and population size, including focused comparisons of Florida against New York, Southeastern states, large-population states, and all 50 states.

Data Sources

Mapping Police Violence: https://mappingpoliceviolence.org/

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1m98pqcydbK-SS1aS0vzAZsYrWEUIPrkWlzaXsZXuArY/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Research by: https://madialaw.com/

About Madia Law

The study was conducted by Madia Law, a Minnesota-based trial law firm focused on employment litigation, civil rights claims, and catastrophic injury cases. The firm represents high-earning professionals facing wrongful termination or workplace discrimination, as well as families impacted by police misconduct or medical malpractice. Preparing every case for trial from day one, Madia Law advocates aggressively to secure meaningful results for its clients.