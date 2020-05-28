By May 28, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

AFSCME President Lee Saunders Condemns George Floyd Killing

WASHINGTON, DCAFSCME President Lee Saunders released the following statement on the death of George Floyd: 

 “The killing of George Floyd was a shocking and heinous act of violence that demands accountability. There can be no public safety unless innocent, unarmed people of color feel safe walking the streets in their communities.

“As both a union that represents several thousand law enforcement officers and a union that has long been in the vanguard of the struggle for civil rights, AFSCME believes we cannot be forced to choose between racial justice or effective policing. A free, healthy society can and must have both.”

