When Your Heart Is On Fire: Symptoms And Treatments For Heartburn

Heartburn afflicts over 15 million Americans on a daily basis. It’s unpleasant, to say the least, but it is highly avoidable.

What Causes Heartburn?

In some cases, symptoms of heartburn are related to more serious health complications. Typically, though, heartburn and acid reflux are caused by everyday triggers that we can avoid.

● Overeating

Buffet pants anyone? Overeating puts pressure on your abdomen, which then forces your food upwards leading to reflux.

● Spicy foods

Tacos, salsa, buffalo wings, and curry are all foods that irritate our stomachs. If you can’t cut them out, at least have something on hand for relief.

● Smoking

Smoking not only causes damage to the esophagus, it also weakens the sphincter that keeps our stomach acids where they belong.

High-fat foods

Those cheese curds and mozzarella sticks you just can’t get enough of can not only cause constipation but heartburn, too.

● Alcohol and caffeine

These beverages are acidic in nature so when you consume them, it leads to indigestion as the acidity in your stomach increases.

● Citrus fruits

Again, high in acid, oranges, grapefruits, and lemons might taste delicious, but they can do some damage to your stomach lining if you consume them too often.

● Tomatoes, onions, garlic

These foods are also acidic in nature. Too much acid can lead to deterioration of the stomach lining and ulcers, which both increase the symptoms associated with heartburn and acid reflux.

Most of those things can easily be avoided or cut from your diet, but two other common triggers are pregnancy and obesity. While these two are not related, they may be more difficult to avoid and are directly related to more frequent indigestion issues.

How Do I Know If I Have It?

Well, the burning sensation in your chest will be pretty hard to ignore, but there are a few other signs that you suffer from heartburn

● Regurgitation

This is a most unpleasant symptom and it is more commonly referred to as GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease. It’s that bitter “wet” burp that burns your esophagus when it happens. More severe cases can require prescription medication to treat.

● Dyspepsia

This is a syndrome that covers general feelings of having an upset stomach when you eat. It is often accompanied by nausea and is related to indigestion that goes untreated.

● Heartburn

This symptom is the most common and it can literally feel like your heart is on fire. It’s not, though, but it hurts because your esophagus gets inflamed and irritated and when you have reflux, it literally feels like someone stuck a hot poker in your throat.

How Can I Treat It?

For several years, doctors prescribed or recommended ranitidine to relieve symptoms of indigestion. In 2019, however, the FDA found that products containing ranitidine, namely Zantac, had become unstable over the course of their shelf lives.

As a result, the products were found to have high amounts of a cancer-causing chemical known as NMDA (n-nitrosodimethylamine). NMDA is known to cause cancer in animals and thousands of people have filed lawsuits alleging that they were diagnosed with cancer tied to their use of these products. For more information on those lawsuits visit rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com/zantac-cancer-lawsuits.html

Thankfully, there are a host of other healthy treatment options for you to consider

● Smoking Cessation

It follows that, if you have smoking-related heartburn, when you quit smoking, it should subside.

● Drink Lots Of Water

There are many benefits to drinking water and when you need relief from heartburn, chugging down an 8oz glass of water ought to help.

● Probiotics

Probiotics, like yogurt or milk, can neutralize the acid in your stomach in most cases. If you have an underlying daily intolerance or allergy though, this one’s not for you.

● Bananas

As well, melons and nuts are high in potassium, which is an alkaline mineral that acts to neutralize stomach acid.

● Eat Smaller Meals

Eating smaller portions can go a long way when it comes to stomach discomfort. Try to eat more frequent, smaller meals throughout the day if you notice indigestion occurring after large meals.

● Sleep On Your Side

Not just any side either. Sleeping on your right side causes things to sort of pour into your esophagus, causing reflux. Our anatomy is designed so that if you sleep on your left side, everything stays put and can digest properly while you sleep.

While these treatments won’t offer relief for everyone, they’re a good place to start. In severe cases, don’t hesitate to reach out to your doctor. And as always, follow directions for any medications you take and toss unused products when they expire.