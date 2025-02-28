First Album Tribute by Ras Zukes to His Mother on February 28

by Howard Campbell

FORT LAUDERDALE – When singjay Ras Zukes launches his first album at Customs Vibes Lounge in Fort Lauderdale on February 28, he says his mother Margaret Higgins will be there in spirit. His biggest inspiration, she died last September at age 69.

Fittingly, the album is titled Mama Tell Me That, and will be released on her birthday. The 11-song set is produced by Kenergi Music and will be distributed through VPAL/VP Records.

“When I started recording this album I would send the tracks for her to listen. That’s why we are releasing the album on her birthday, that’s the most heartwarming feeling ever,” said Ras Zukes, who was also born in February.

Mama Tell Me That includes songs like Sex Slave, Ganja Spliff and Til The Battle Is Won, which features lovers rock giant Sanchez. Two of its songs — She Say She Wann and Damsel — were previously released.

Based in South Florida, Ras Zukes is from Trelawny parish in western Jamaica, whose most famous son is superstar sprinter Usain Bolt. His recording career began in 2003 after developed his sound on that region’s tourist circuit.

He takes a maternal approach to recording music.

“I treat music like how a woman cares for her newborn, so these songs are my offspring. In other words, they all are champions,” said Ras Zukes.

Jango Fresh, DJ Monk, Lee Kelly, Dappa, Empress Bubbles, DJ Eric Jermaine and Nicky Blaze are also down to perform at the launch of Mama Tell Me That.