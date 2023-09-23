Local News

FAU Donates Computers to Vaz Preparatory Past Students Assoc.

Peter Richardson, Vice President of the Vaz Alumni Association, USA, Logan Hall, student Ambassador for Vaz Alumni Association; Consul General Mair and Glen Campbell, IT Assistant Director, at FAU
L-R: Peter Richardson, Vice President of the Vaz Alumni Association, USA, Logan Hall, student Ambassador for Vaz Alumni Association; Consul General Mair and Glen Campbell, IT Assistant Director, at FAU

SOUTH FLORIDA – Consul General Oliver Mair expressed appreciation for a shipment of 110 computers donated by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) to Vaz Preparatory Past Students Association USA.

Members of the Vaz Alumni Association are working with the Consul General to identify needed primary schools for distribution of the computers expected to arrive in the island shortly.

Ambassador Logan Hall, also student of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale, is working on behalf of Vaz Alumni to acquire sports gear and educational items for students in Jamaica.

