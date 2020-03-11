Partners For Youth Foundation Offers Scholarship to High School Seniors

// // //

FT. LAUDERDALE – Applications are now being accepted for the Partners for Youth Foundation’s annual Anthony and Marcia Baker Scholarship, awarded to a college bound young woman for the fall of 2020.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply at the Foundation’s website www.partnersforyouthfoundation.org before the deadline of March 31, 2020

In order to meet the criteria for the scholarship opportunity, the applicant must be a resident of South Florida, and have minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA, which must be maintained throughout the tenure of the scholarship.

Additionally, the applicant should demonstrate evidence of leadership in High School, a commitment to community service, and plans to attend an accredited College or University in the fall of 2020.

The application material should include the following:

Essay stating how the applicant plans to impact the next generation in one of the four areas, emotional well-being, Social well-being, academic success, or cultural appreciation (maximum 100 words). High School transcript (official and unofficial copies accepted) Two (2) letters of recommendation (one must be from school Administrator, Faculty, or Guidance Counselor) Resume Online application

The Anthony and Marcia Baker Scholarship is awarded annually by the Partners For Youth Foundation to maintain the legacy of Anthony Baker and his wife Marcia Rigg-Baker who founded the Miss Jamaica Florida pageant.

For almost 30 years, the Miss Jamaica Florida Pageant has developed the young women of Jamaican descent by enhancing self-confidence, social awareness, and pride in heritage.

After Mr. Baker’s passing, his wife, Marcia Rigg-Baker continued to carry the torch of uplifting young women of the Jamaican Diaspora community.

Through this scholarship, we honor the foundation they built by empowering young women of the next generation.