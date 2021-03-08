Jamaican Students Receive Computer Devices Donated by the Diaspora

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Students of Rock Hall Primary in Portland, Jamaica expressed gratitude to the South Florida Diaspora. Grateful for the contribution of tablets donated by the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) and Florida Perinatal Center, Coral Springs.

A Device for every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide

This was in response to the appeal by Consul General Oliver Mair for Diaspora support. Support to Jamaica’s Ministry of Education initiative “A Device for every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide”. Several associations and individuals responded to the recent Christmas Concert & Telethon. The event hosted by the Consulate and Kiwanis of East Miramar/Pembroke Pines.

Proceeds from the event went towards purchase of additional tablets and laptop for schools on the Island. Several Jamaican alumni associations have begun shipping the much needed devices to their alma maters. This, in an effort to assist in the disruption to instructional time in the classrooms caused by the COVID pandemic.

Other schools receiving the devices from JURA and Florida Perinatal Center included the Sherwood Forest All Age, Portland. In addition to Drapers All Age School; Girls Becoming Home – Portland and the Louise Bennett All-Age in Gordon Town, St. Andrew.