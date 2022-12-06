FANM Leads Rally at USCIS Miami Office to Stop All Deportations to Haiti

MIAMI – On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Family Action Network Movement, elected officials and community leaders gather outside of USCIS in Miami calling the Biden Administration to reevaluate the current conditions of Haiti and urgently redesignate TPS for the over 50,000 undocumented Haitians nationals living in the United States.

The rally will take place starting at 11:00 AM ET at USCIS Miami 8801 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

For months, Haitians have witnessed brutal government sponsored repression, horrific rape/killings of women and girls, and violent kidnappings. Despite this crisis, the Biden Administration continues to deport and expel Black immigrants to Haiti in complete denial of their basic rights of due process.

In less than a 9 month period, from September 19, 2021 to June 2 , 2022, the Biden-Harris administration expelled over 24,000 Haitians, on at least 230 flights, almost all of them expelled under Title 42.

Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly condemns these illegal deportations and urges President Biden to redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.

Since 1990, TPS has protected immigrants fleeing natural disasters, political instability, and humanitarian crises in their homelands. TPS was granted to Haiti after Haiti’s 2010 earthquake. The current TPS designation for Haiti protects only those otherwise-eligible Haitians in the U.S. by July 29, 2021.

Haiti is a nation at war where no one is safe. Deporting Haitians to Haiti now is immoral, racist and reprehensible. Redesignate TPS for Haiti.