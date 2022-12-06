Local News

FANM Leads Rally at USCIS Miami Office to Stop All Deportations to Haiti

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Commissioner Elect Marlene Bastien at a demonstration
Commissioner Elect Marlene Bastien at a demonstration

MIAMI –  On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022,  Family Action Network Movement, elected officials and community leaders gather outside of USCIS in Miami calling the Biden Administration to reevaluate the current conditions of Haiti and urgently redesignate TPS for the over 50,000 undocumented Haitians nationals living in the United States.

The rally will take place starting at 11:00 AM ET at USCIS Miami 8801 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

Commissioner Elect Marlene Bastien at a demonstration
Commissioner Elect Marlene Bastien at a demonstration

For  months, Haitians have witnessed brutal government sponsored repression, horrific rape/killings  of women and girls, and violent kidnappings. Despite this crisis, the Biden Administration continues to deport and expel Black immigrants to Haiti in complete denial of their basic rights of due process.

In less than a 9 month period, from September 19, 2021 to June 2 , 2022, the Biden-Harris administration expelled over 24,000 Haitians, on at least 230 flights, almost all of them expelled under Title 42.

Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly condemns these illegal deportations and  urges President Biden to redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.

Since 1990, TPS has protected immigrants fleeing natural disasters, political instability, and humanitarian crises in their homelands. TPS was granted to Haiti after Haiti’s 2010 earthquake. The current TPS designation for Haiti protects only those otherwise-eligible Haitians in the U.S. by July 29, 2021.

Haiti is a nation at war where no one is safe. Deporting Haitians to Haiti now is immoral, racist and reprehensible. Redesignate TPS for Haiti.

Haiti TPS Deportations

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

South Florida to celebrate “Jamaica Diaspora Day”

June 9, 2007
Broward Read for the Record Nigel and the Moon

Volunteers Needed for Broward: Read for the Record!

September 13, 2022
Arsht Center Spreads Awareness on Buying Tickets from Unofficial Sellers

Arsht Center Spreads Awareness on Buying Tickets from Unofficial Sellers

January 31, 2020

St. Kitts and Nevis PM tells nationals to look to the future with hope and optimism

January 1, 2011
Back to top button