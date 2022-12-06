Local News

Victory! FANM Applauds The Biden Administration’s Extension and Redesignation of TPS For Haitians

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute
TPS for Haitians extended

MIAMI – On Monday, December 6, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas  announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024.

TPS for Haitians extended

He also redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States as of November 6, 2022, to apply for TPS through August 3, 2024. This could allow over 100,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing.

Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months. FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

South Florida Airports Receive More Than $340 Million in Emergency COVID-19 Funding

South Florida Airports Receive More Than $340 Million in Emergency COVID-19 Funding

April 16, 2020

Joe DiMaggio American Icon Award Event Honoring Earvin “Magic” Johnson Raises Nearly $1M

February 4, 2015
FANM Hosting Souls To The Polls Events To Encourage Voting

FANM Hosting Souls To The Polls Events To Encourage Voting

October 29, 2020

Information critical for managing CWC crisis

February 7, 2007
Back to top button