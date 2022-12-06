Victory! FANM Applauds The Biden Administration’s Extension and Redesignation of TPS For Haitians

MIAMI – On Monday, December 6, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024.

He also redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States as of November 6, 2022, to apply for TPS through August 3, 2024. This could allow over 100,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing.

Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months. FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.