FANM Mourns the Death of Marie Ange Blaise in ICE Custody

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) is devastated and outraged by the tragic death of Marie Ange Blaise, a 44-year-old Haitian woman who died on April 25 while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.

This heartbreaking loss underscores what we have long known: that the U.S. immigration detention system continues to disproportionately endanger the lives of Black and brown immigrants, especially Haitian nationals. The fact that Ms. Blaise reportedly experienced chest pains and was not provided the emergency care she needed is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about medical neglect and human rights violations within ICE facilities.

“We are heartbroken by the death of Marie Ange Blaise. She was a daughter, a sister, a member of our community who deserved dignity, compassion, and care,” said Paul Christian Namphy, Political Director of FANM. “Her death is not an isolated incident—it is part of a broader pattern of abuse, mistreatment, and disregard for the humanity of Haitian and Black and Brown migrants. Enough is enough.”

Marie Ange Blaise’s death is at least the seventh reported in ICE custody in South Florida since October. It demands an immediate, transparent investigation and systemic changes to ensure that no more lives are lost due to inhumane conditions and inadequate care.

FANM stands in solidarity with Marie Ange Blaise’s family and with all immigrants who are suffering in silence behind detention walls. We demand justice, accountability, and bold action to dismantle a detention system that continues to fail our communities.