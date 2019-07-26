FANM is Uniting its Voice to Ask to End Child Detention

HOMESTEAD — Family Action Network Movement (FANM) children will go to the Homestead Detention Center to show their support to the children in detention that have spent months in detention in condition that will carry long-lasting traumatic effects.

On Friday, July 25th at 11:30 AM ET, the community is invited to come join our kids to show our solidarity to the children in detention at the Homestead Detention Center – 920 Bougainville Boulevard, Homestead !

The following is a message from Marleine Bastien, Executive Director Family Action Network Movement:

“Today, there are more than 2300 children that are being held at Homestead detention Center. We at FANM believes that families belong together. These children belong in homes and schools, not in detention camps. ”