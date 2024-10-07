Entertainment

Experience the Uplifting Gospel Mission Concert in South Florida

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Most people in South Florida look forward to November for the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Thanksgiving or Black Friday. Derrick Scott gets pumped up knowing it is time for his Gospel Mission concert.

The 9th renewal of that event takes place November 16 at Unity New Testament Church of God in Lauderdale Lakes. Scott, who first staged the event in 2015, is the headliner.

Gospel Mission made a comeback in 2023 after a one-year absence. Scott, who lost his wife Nadine in February, 2022, found it difficult to stage the show after her death.

While she remains in his thoughts, Scott said she would want him to continue spreading the Word of God.

“I wasn’t going to do it, but it’s something she cared deeply about. Plus, the people want me to carry on because the message is what’s important,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Kishna Scott, his daughter, Clifford Clarke and saxophonist Michael Woodstock will also perform at Gospel Mission 2024. They will be backed by the 10-piece Mission Band.

Scott is from Linstead, a town in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica. The younger brother of singer Freddie McKay, he followed his famous sibling’s footsteps into the music business in the 1980s, performing on sound systems.

He became a Christian in the 1990s and has released four gospel albums and a number of songs including God Answers Prayers and False Preacher.

Hello Jesus, which he co-produced with Willie Lindo, is Scott’s latest song.

 

