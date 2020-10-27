Wordsearch App created to “edutain” every Jamaican

Users will build brain power while enjoying Jamaica’s culture, history and people

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican author and goal success coach Patrick Green, announced the launch of a new puzzle app for Jamaicans all over the world.

The app which complements his book “Jamaica – Culture, History & Achievements” is available for free on the Google Play Store for download and enjoyment.

Crafted with only Jamaican related words, the wordsearch puzzles provide three levels of difficulties for players in a timed challenge to find the answers. Currently, there are sixty categories to choose from with 1,143 Jamaican-related words. Categories include sports, beaches, parishes, food, nicknames, body parts, great houses, and Jamaican Patwah among many others.

The author and creator is banking on the app to provide an education for Jamaicans and Jamaicans at heart, in a challenging and entertaining mix, while building loyalty and patriotism for the brand Jamaica.

With previous research showing that puzzles can help to build brain power by reinforcing connections between brain cells, improve mental speed and short-term memory, Mr Green is hoping users of the app will benefit in this area as well.

“Every Jamaican will benefit from this app, as it will also bring us closer together, in the name of the black, green and gold” said Patrick Green. “Everyone should share their experience with friends and families so that all Jamaicans can enjoy the benefits” he encourages.

To get the app, Jamaicans can type “wordsearch Jamaica” in Google Play store, read the instructions and then enjoy.