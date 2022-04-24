Little Haiti Cultural Center Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with a Lineup of Events

[MIAMI] – With a mission to promote and highlight the richness of Haitian culture, The Little Haiti Cultural Center is proud to offer a month of programming in honor of Haitian Heritage Month, celebrated annually throughout May.

Launched as an expansion of Haitian Flag Day in 2001, which takes place annually on May 18th, Haitian Heritage Month started in Palm Beach County and quickly spread statewide. The tradition is now celebrated nationally with parades, festivals, school activities, flag-raising ceremonies and so much more! Bringing in tourists from all over the globe, this tradition has especially grown over the last 15 years in Miami Dade County.

As the hub and heart of Little Haiti, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is thrilled to present a riveting month of workshops, health and wellness activities, special events, art vendors, exhibitions, and more throughout the campus. The Little Haiti Cultural Center looks forward to introducing, supporting, and empowering the expressive diversity, abundance, and authenticity of what it means to be Haitian to the greater public.

Schedule of Events

Sunday, May 1st

11 AM – 6 PM: The Little Haiti Book Festival

Produced and presented by the Miami Book Fair and Miami-Dade College, The Little Haiti Book Festival with a plethora of family-friendly, informative, educational and entertaining programs throughout the day! Open to the public!

Thursday, May 12th

6 PM – 9 PM: Images de la Femme Art Exhibition / Artist Meet and Greet

Patrons will have the opportunity to meet and discuss, Images de la Femme, with the artist and fellow public.

6:30 PM – 8 PM: Conversations and the Mache: Candidates Forum

Notable members of the South Florida community will be invited to speak with the public about the upcoming Miami-Dade County Commissioners’ Election.

Saturday, May 14th

12 PM – 5 PM: Caribbean Marketplace x Pop Up & Shop Up

The public will have the opportunity to shop from a wide array of black and brown-owned businesses during our Market Day collaboration with Pop Up & Shop Up! Many incredible activations, including a car show and several other happenings, will take place throughout the event!

Sunday, May 15th

11 AM – 5 PM: Creole Culinary Classics Cook-Off

Two Haitian American celebrity chefs will be cooking head-to-head in a cook-off, featuring classic Haitian dishes!

Wednesday, May 18th

11 AM – 1 PM: Haitian Flag Day Celebration

LHCC will facilitate a celebration to not only commemorate the flag of Haiti but also celebrate the contributions Haiti has made to the birth of democracies across the globe, in partnership with Toussaint L’Ouverture and Morningside Elementary Schools. Powered by Tradisyon Lakou Lakay.

Friday, May 20th

7 PM – 11 PM: Sounds of Little Haiti 7TH Anniversary featuring Tabou Combo

Sounds of Little Haiti, which takes place every third Friday of the month, will be celebrating its 7th anniversary in the courtyard with the illustrious, Tabou Combo. The Caribbean Marketplace will also be open, serenading guests with the sounds of smooth Friday night Jazz.

Saturday, May 21st

3 PM – 3 AM: The Best of Haiti Festival

The Little Haiti block party and festival will feature the best in music, with special performers, Sweet Mickey, Gabel, Tonymix, and more! This event will celebrate the many pockets of diverse traditions, cultures, and communities within Haiti. Powered by Purforce Group and Tradisyon Lakou Lakay.

Sunday, May 22nd

11 AM – 5 PM: Haitian Heritage Brunch + Awards

The City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, and the Haitian Consulate of Miami will take the opportunity to highlight and award Haitian American leaders that have contributed to the advancement of the Haitian American community in Miami-Dade County. Local award recipients will receive recognition as well as an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with their selected invited mentees.

Thursday, May 26th

7 PM – 11 PM: Little Haiti’s 7th Birthday Cocktail Party

Little Haiti will celebrate its 7th year of being named a heritage neighborhood in the City of Miami. City of Miami officials will be invited to make a presentation at the Little Haiti Cultural Center as well as rename some of the buildings and rooms within the center.

Friday, May 27th – Sunday, May 29th

Screening Times TBD: Lakay Film Festival

Films from all over the Haitian Diaspora will grace the screen at the Little Haiti Cultural Center Theater.

Saturday, May 28th

TBD: Dance Workshop

Lovers of Haitian Dance will participate in a master class either in person or virtually! Powered by Nancy St. Leger Dance Ensemble.

3 PM: Creole Couture Fashion Show

As Haitian and couture fashion has evolved tremendously over the years, the Little Haiti Cultural Center will be showcasing the best and latest in Haitian-designed fashions. In-person and virtual attendees will have the opportunity to purchase clothes and accessories featured in the show!

7 PM – 11 PM: Big Laughs in Little Haiti

Haitian-American comedians will grace the stage of the Little Haiti Cultural Center Courtyard stage for a night of laughs, music, fun and more!

Sunday, May 29th

Time TBD: 1804 Forever Heritage Month Art Contest

The Little Haiti Cultural Center will be hosting a children’s art contest focused on the theme of environmental waste.

Visit https://www.miamigov.com/LHCC/Home to remain updated on all the Haitian Heritage Month and Little Haiti Cultural Center happenings!