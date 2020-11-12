Derrick Scott Takes his Gospel Mission Virtual

by Howard Campbell

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Since launching his Gospel Mission show in Fort Lauderdale five years ago, Derrick Scott has played to packed audiences at Unity New Testament Church of God in that city. However, a force of nature has changed his plans for this year.

With the Coronavirus still at dangerous levels, the latest edition is a virtual event scheduled for November 29. Unlike previous years when he had a full production team which included a band, Scott will perform on tracks from a “fully fortified studio”.

Despite the change in setting, the singer is looking forward to spreading the Word, which is the focus of Derrick Scott’s Gospel Mission.

“The people love the music and what I’m doing. Even when I go home without any money in my pocket I still feel satisfied,” he said.

“Gospel Mission” had its genesis in 2015 when Scott launched his album, Preacher Nowadays, at Unity New Testament Church of God. Response to the music was so strong, he agreed with members of the congregation to make it an annual event.

Scott, who is from Linstead in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica, has kept that promise. The show has grown each year with its founder being the headline act, backed by a support cast of likeminded artists.

Last November, Scott, a former dancehall artist, launched his fourth album at Unity New Testament. That set, Mission Ablaze, captures him in concert at the 2018 Gospel Mission.

Though he became a Christian over 20 years ago, Scott never abandoned his reggae roots. All of his songs have that flavor.

“There are no limitations to God’s message. I’m comfortable doing reggae or ballads,” he said.