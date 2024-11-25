Los Angeles, CA – This month, when the “Jamaican in New York” arrived in Japan for a 7-city tour, it felt as though he had never been away. The musical innovator Shinehead received a warm reception from fans of all ages, who expressed their admiration for his work, extensive discography, and cherished memories associated with his music.

Before the crowds sang the global sensation’s hit songs, they welcomed him with special gifts. – The collection included nostalgic photos. – It also had classic flyers from past tours. – There were memorabilia and posters. – Record items were part of the collection too. – Lastly, there was a drawing of him and his partner, DJ Papalotl, from Kingston 12 Hi-Fi sound.

As one might say, Japanese fans showed up and showed out for Shinehead’s sold-out “Back to 80’s & 90’s Dancehall Japan Tour,” which featured stops in Osaka, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Nagoya, Okinawa, Ibaraki and Tokyo. Produced by Desem of Yard Beat Sound, the highly anticipated tour dates were just as much music, as they were nostalgia.

DJ Papalotl 30th Anniversary

The tour gave music lovers double the fun and excitement. It featured performances from Shinehead and the strong Kingston 12 Hi-Fi soundsystem, led by DJ Papalotl. The fiery selectress celebrated her birthday in Japan. She had a fun event while marking her 30th anniversary in the business!

Whether the creative mastermind was immersed in the crowd belting out his motivational hit “Strive,” declaring his status as a “Jamaican in New York,” professing that he has the “Golden Touch” or confirming that he is “Rough & Rugged” and “Know How Fi Chat,” Shinehead proved once again he is a force for multi-generational audiences. His indelible mark on both Caribbean and mainstream music is voluminous.

Each of the Japan Tour’s show had its unique attributes with rivaling turn out and vibes. However, some stand out moments of the tour markedly include Shinehead’s high energy sharing of the stage with legendary Japanese Dancehall act Ackee and Saltfish and internationally renowned selector Ricky Trooper during the Yokahama show “Legends in Action” — which also featured the Bayside sound clash (Yard Beat vs Sound Trooper).

Even though he’s been back in the U.S. for just over a week, social media is still buzzing. There are many posts, media attention, and stories from promoters, DJs, fans, and sound systems. Reggae’s impact on Japan and Shinehead’s contributions to the genre’s global presence are interrelated and undeniable.

“While the “Far East” is thousands of miles away, the spirit of Reggae music will forever unite the masses,” says Shinehead. “It confirms we have more in common with our Japanese bredren and sistren than people may realize.”

From Japan to Jamrock!

Shinehead and his Kingston 12 Hi-Fi sound, along with DJ Papalotl, will return to the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. This will be their 9th Annual residency on the mega-entertainment ship in December. There, Shinehead and Kingston 12 Hi-Fi are heralded for captivating performances, which often rock until the sun comes up.

Adding to an already great year is Shinehead’s celebration of multiple landmark music anniversaries. Much to his credit, Shinehead is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of his debut record “Billie Jean,”

30th Anniversary of the classic album “Troddin” and 25th Anniversary of last full-length album “Praises.