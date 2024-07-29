On the Edge by Ajji: A Euphoric Ride of Joy and Energy

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dive into the fun this summer, with the scorching new single ‘Ajji – On the Edge’. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the excitement of Ajji’s World.

The enticing music and silky vocals lure you in from the start of the track. The fun of ‘On the Edge’ takes you on a euphoric ride leaving you feeling joyful and energized. A tune that generates a pocket of bliss as the music intensifies that can ease the troubled mind.

Though, the artiste has had some controversy in the media with the producer of the street vybz 2.0 rhythm. Ajji with the support of his fans did not back down but stepped out of his comfort zone, showcasing the artistes perseverance and versatility despite the setback faced with the release of the lyrical masterpiece freestyle ‘Doo Wap’.

Ajji has turned over a new leaf with Big Yard Music curating a fresh sound targeting the mainstream.

Ajji shared the inspiration of his current single. “The heart of music is to make people dance and have fun.”

‘‘On the Edge’ is now available on all platforms today.