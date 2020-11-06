Black Am I drops New Soul-Lifting Single “The Edge”

Talented reggae act, Black Am I, looks to inspire the world amidst the COVID-19 crisis with the release of his new single titled “The Edge”

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Black Am I is certainly on the right path to stamping his name in the history books, especially in the world of entertainment with the recent release of another amazing thought-provoking yet entertaining song titled ‘The Edge.”

Produced by multi-GRAMMY winner Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, with Black Am I blessing the ears of millions of listeners with inspirational lyrics to help them maintain sanity amid challenges.

“In this time when the pandemic is upon us we must stand together to protect ourselves and our loved ones, don’t be pushed. COVID-19 is a deadly killer, don’t play as if it is a joking matter hold steadfast,” said Black Am I.

2020 has not been the best of years for millions of people; the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other heartbreaking events have wreaked havoc to their physical, mental, and emotional health of people worldwide. However, like any other phase in life, these occurrences will be a thing of the past and the world would come out stronger and better. This is the message Black Am I is looking to pass in his newest release – ‘The Edge.”

The devout Rastafarian is staying true to the essence of reggae music – inspiring people to become better, as he pours his heart and soul into every line of the song. Black Am I preach the strength of unity and the significance of fighting the battle against the common enemy and coming out tops.

“We fight alone, but together we can win. Stay focused and try your best to remain healthy and hopeful,” said Black Am I when he was asked about the intended message of the song. The chorus of the song says a lot about the message Black Am I is sharing with his base.

See me on the edge don’t push me

I duh wanna lose my step

What a la la what a la la

Already on the edge don’t push me

Suppose I’m to lose my step

What a la la what a la la”

“The Edge” is distributed by Ghetto Youths International and is currently available across several digital platforms.

Follow Black Am I and his works, on social media Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.