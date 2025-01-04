Reggae Genealogy: Panel Discussion Exploring The Gentrification of Jamaican Music

PLANTATION – Two weeks ahead of the 2nd annual iconic Reggae Genealogy music festival, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will welcome a panel of reggae music industry practitioners to discuss the topic of “The Gentrification of Jamaican Music.”

The panel discussion will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. The museum is located inside the northeast entrance to the Broward Mall in the city of Plantation.

Reggae Genealogy Panel Discussion

Opinions will be shared by Ian Lewis of Inner Circle, Grammy Award-winning producer Jason “J-Vibe” Farmer, Vice President of Sales at VP Records Aaron Talbert, Grammy Award-winning artist and influencer Tifa, and selector and entrepreneur Supa Twitch, moderated by radio personality G Cole of the podcast Homegrown with G Cole.

Tickets are available for $15 pre-sold or $20 at the door at reggaegenealogy.org/panel2025.

The insightful discussion will explore the origins and influencers of modern reggae and dancehall. Jamaican music has always set trends and been a beacon for others to adapt and follow. Recently, it seems that innovation in Jamaican music means following and adopting the trends of other genres, so Jamaican music doesn’t seem so “original” any more.

This discussion will explore how we got here, whether this evolution is a positive or negative, and how it might affect the future power of the Caribbean’s most recognized genre.

Reggae Genealogy Music Festival

The panel is a prelude to the Reggae Genealogy music festival, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The northeast parking lot at Broward Mall will be transformed into a lively concert venue. Attendees will enjoy an immersive journey through Jamaica’s unparalleled musical legacy in celebration of Reggae Month (February).

Gates for the Reggae Genealogy concert open at 4 p.m. with showtime at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $25 pre-sold to $75 for full-priced VIP. Tickets for the family-friendly Reggae Genealogy music festival are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets. Find tickets, sponsorship, vendor and volunteer information at www.reggaegenealogy.org.

Sponsors

Reggae Genealogy is presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in partnership with Broward Mall and the City of Plantation, powered by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), and made possible in part by the support of the Broward County Cultural Division, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Grace Tropical Rhythms, Visit Lauderdale, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Mabi Artisanal Tea, Only the Best Printing, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Judith Cornfeld Fund for the Arts, Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund.