Experience the Best Events in Jamaica This Summer

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica is attracting tourists for summer vacations, and the island is showcasing its exciting event calendar for the season. The schedule includes a mix of music, culture, and food, with highlights such as the 31st annual Reggae Sumfest. Both locals and visitors can experience the best of what the island has to offer during these action-packed events.

“With a multitude of authentic and lively events across the whole island, we are expecting another exciting summer showcasing the best of Jamaican culture,” said Hon. Edmund Barlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As the pioneer in various aspects of Caribbean tourism, we’re well equipped to welcome both new and returning guests to our beautiful island this summer as well as through end of year. with projections up to 4.5 million visitors generating $5 billion in revenue by 2025.”

Festivals and Cultural Experiences

“In addition to our beautiful beaches, clear blue water and friendly community, our steady line-up of events this summer will allow everyone visiting Jamaica the opportunity to find an experience best suited to their needs,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “Our lively festivals, authentic cultural experiences, unspoiled nature, and tranquil resorts will continue attracting visitors looking to unwind or for the adventure of a lifetime.”

Reggae Sumfest

Kicking off the summer season is the largest reggae festival in the Caribbean, Montego Bay’s Reggae Sumfest (July 14-20th). The highly anticipated event on the island, drawing attendees from across the globe, will celebrate the music styles that have roots in Jamaica. The lineup features performances by renowned Reggae artists like YG Marley, Capleton, and the global sensation Babyface.Plus themed parties like Street Dance, a showcase of top DJs and dancehall culture, and Sumfest All White, an immersive celebration featuring throwback musical hits.

Additional summer event highlights include: