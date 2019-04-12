Carnival In Jamaica Revelers Invited To Give Back Before Taking To The Road

Courtleigh Hospitality Group ‘Pack for a Purpose’ program enables Carnival guests to donate to local Jamaican charities

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Carnival in Jamaica counts as more than just a party for revelers staying at any Courtleigh Hospitality Group property this year.

Kingston’s leading hotel collection is inviting guests visiting throughout the month of April 2019 for Carnival in Jamaica to donate needed supplies to local charities through its Pack For A Purpose program.

The effort is being organized in conjunction with Pack For A Purpose, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization aimed at positively impacting communities around the world by assisting travelers who want to make meaningful contributions to the destinations they visit.

“Carnival in Jamaica is all about fun, and certainly our hotels are ground zero for all the action here in Kingston,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “At the same time, though, we’re always mindful of the needy within our community who struggle to enjoy even the basics in life. We’re asking guests staying with us over the Carnival period to save a little space in their luggage to bring down supplies benefiting some truly wonderful local charities. Even the smallest donations can help a lot, and make the Carnival in Jamaica experience more meaningful and rewarding.”

All three Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties – The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, and The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel – are participating in the Pack For A Purpose program. Beneficiary charities include The Alpha Boys’ Institute, Missionaries of the Poor, Open Arms Development Center, and the Marie Atkins Shelter.

“Several of the charities we sponsor offer care and temporary housing for the homeless, so basic grooming items like soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste are highly valued,” said Madden-Greig. “School supplies for the Alpha Boys’ kids are also always appreciated.”

Donations can be made at the front desk of any of the Courtleigh Hospitality Group properties.

Kingston’s leading hotels – The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites (128 rooms), The Knutsford Court Hotel (143), and The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel (300) – embody the new energy and spirit of Jamaica’s capital city.

All three hotels are located in the heart of New Kingston, offering convenient access to such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.