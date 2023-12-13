MIAMI – New ingredients, same tradition; The Soup and Champagne All White Affair returns to South Florida forging new partnerships and showcasing Haitian rich culture.

The long-standing Haitian Kreyol tradition “Soup Joumou” which symbolizes Independence, Freedom, and Pride celebrates the Independence of Haiti with the backdrop of food and celebration of bubbles at the 5th Annual Soup and Champagne All-White Affair event.

The event is scheduled for Monday , January 1st, 2024 at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127 from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am.

“We are super excited about the partnerships with the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (HACCOF), VAMA Events, Miami Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, FPL, Primary Medical Care Center and Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. We also decided to move the popular New Year event to the eclectic bubly area of Wynwood. Our hope is with this change of scenery, the brand’s visibility will be elevated,” says Jones Pierre, Soup and Champagne Co-Founder.

Live Performances

The Haitian Independence Celebration will showcase Haiti’s food, music, art and culture with live performances by Konpa Music’s newest R&B sensation the acclaimed Joe Dwet File. File recently sold out a Live Nation show in Paris, France alongside music legends T-Vice, Tony Mix, Charlin Bato, Team Lobey, and popular DJs such as Andy Beatz, DJ Mr Mario, Mr Jim, DJ Yo Babou, and DJ Top Feelin. This year’s event will also be hosted by Haiti’s celebrity radio host Bibi Netalkole and Haitian-American Actor Mecca AKA Grimo.