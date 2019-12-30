North Miami Councilwoman to Host Soup Joumou Celebration in Honor of Haitian Independence Day

North Miami – Mary Estimé-Irvin, the City of North Miami’s District 3 Councilwoman, invites the community to the City’s inaugural Soup Joumou Celebration, in honor of Haitian Independence Day.

The celebration will take place Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Griffing Park, located at 12220 Griffing Boulevard, North Miami, FL.

“I am very proud of my Haitian heritage, as are many of my North Miami neighbors,” said Estimé-Irvin. “North Miami is beautifully diverse in so many ways. I look forward to sharing a delicious bowl of soup joumou with all of the cultures who call our city home, as well as the story behind it, which is a significant piece of Haitian history.”

In the US, North Miami is home to one of the largest populations of persons of Haitian descent and the diaspora.

In the present day, Haitians across the globe pridefully reflect on January 1, 1804, as the day their ancestors claimed the Republic of Haiti’s independence from France.

On that day, more than 200 years ago, Haitians residing in the newly freed republic celebrated with a fest of hot soup joumou (pumpkin soup).

In the same fashion, modern Haitian households, maintain the tradition of gathering as families, friends and neighbors to reflect on this momentous feat, still over a homemade bowl of soup joumou.

This is a free event. Soup is available while supplies last. For more information, please call 305-895-9818.