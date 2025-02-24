Exclusive Partnership Brings Guyanese Goods to North America

SOUTH FLORIDA – !nnovate Guyana (IG) announces a strategic partnership with US-based online consumer packaged goods (CPG) marketplace Caribshopper.com, the premier e-commerce platform in the US and Canada for Caribbean-made consumer products. The partnership has opened direct-to-consumer (DTC) export chances for local agro-processors. It introduces a handpicked selection of Guyanese CPG brands to North American shoppers.

Caribshopper is known for selling goods from Jamaica and Trinidad. Now, they will also promote and ship Guyanese food products to the US and Canada. This is part of an exclusive agreement.

Guyana Economic Development Accelerator (EDA) Program

!nnovate Guyana’s products will be on Caribshopper under “Demerara Delights.” This section will feature brands that finished the !nnovate Guyana Economic Development Accelerator (EDA) program. It will also include other brands that meet the program’s standards.

The first few products to be featured are now available for North American consumers on the Caribshopper website.

The EDA program offers strong support to participants. This includes training, coaching, and technical help. Participants can also access zero-interest, recoverable grants. These grants range from US$5,000 to US$50,000 and are for working capital needs.

With this collaboration, EDA-awarded businesses will now be able to take advantage of both the duty-free US Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) and Caribbean-Canada Free Trade Agreement (CARIBCAN) to export their agro-processed goods to North American markets.

“Our partnership with Caribshopper.com marks an important milestone for Guyana’s microbusiness agroprocessors and the burgeoning consumer packaged goods industry,” says Oslene Carrington, founder of !nnovate Guyana, ”This collaboration not only provides local producers with access to U.S. and Canadian markets, but also allows Guyanese living abroad to reconnect with their culinary heritage. Additionally, it enables Caribshopper to diversify its product range with Guyana’s unique offerings. This synergy promises to drive growth for participating agro-processors, satisfy the diaspora’s cravings for a taste of home, and introduce Guyanese flavors to a broader audience. We’re excited about the potential this partnership holds for all the parties involved.”

North America Markets