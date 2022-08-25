Caribshopper Brings You the Best for Trinidad 60 Celebrations

SOUTH FLORIDA – As Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 60 years of Independence from Britain, Caribshopper has stepped in to provide ‘islanders’ living in North America a hassle-free outlet to get all the authentic Caribbean products they need to celebrate like they’re at home.

Under the theme #together60, Trinidad hopes to bring its people from across the world together to unite for this special celebration.

“Caribshopper’s vision of bringing Caribbean culture closer plays right into the Trinidad 60 mandate to unify people with their home culture and traditions,” says Kadion Preston, CEO, and Founder of Caribshopper. “We’re giving Trinidadians abroad an opportunity to reconnect with home by supporting the local merchants they have grown to know and love.”

He says his platform gives T&T merchants a global voice and visibility to share their brands’ stories and history with other Trini natives and fans living within the diaspora right in time for the Diamond Jubilee. “Sixty years is a huge milestone, and we know that the Trinidadian diaspora in the USA and Canada want to celebrate authentically, and now they can,” Preston explains.

The Caribbean e-commerce giant has created a unique Trinidad 60 Collection to showcase traditional and innovative products from the island’s top brands in Food & Drink, Beauty & Wellness, Home & Living, Jewelry, Apparel, and Paper & Novelty.

Trinis living abroad can get authentic snacks, sauces, and drinks from the Twin Isle or buy items from various artisans who create unique Trini products. From Angostura Chill to traditional chow or even steel pans and Sacha Cosmetics make-up essentials, shoppers can find whatever they need to throw a real Trini fete for this year’s Diamond Jubilee. The site also has a hand-picked bundle that brings together iconic Trini products for only US$60.

Beyond the items specially selected for the Diamond Jubilee, the site also features thousands of other products from more than 470 Caribbean businesses across the islands. Customers also enjoy five-day shipping, allowing them to celebrate with their favorites in less than a week.