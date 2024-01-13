Excelsior High School Commemorates 93rd Anniversary of the Founding of the Institution

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Excelsior High School Past Students’ Association will commemorate the 93rd Anniversary of the founding of the institution on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This momentous occasion will be celebrated with the Annual Founder’s Day Church Service and Brunch to be held in the school’s auditorium, 137 Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3. The church service will begin at 9:00 a.m. and brunch at 11:30 am.

Staged under the theme, “A Dream In Motion”, the event honours the legacy of outstanding educator, innovator and humanitarian Dr. The Hon. A. Wesley Powell, OD, who founded the school on January 19, 1931.

Powell dreamed big and challenged the status quo, believing that education should not only be the prerogative of the privileged but the right of every Jamaican child regardless of class, color, or financial status. He ushered in one of the island’s premier educational institutions with five students at 8 Hampton Street, Campbell Town. It was his dream that the school expand to be a centre for learning that provided education and training for individuals from three years to adulthood. Today the campus stands as a beacon and an education oasis, emblematic of his dream, though still in motion and its motto “Age Animo,” which means, “Do it with thy might!”

The institution continues to expand and chart new paths, providing avenues of education that reach far and wide.

Live Entertainment

Entertainment will be by some of the institution’s and Jamaica’s best talents, including the acclaimed pianist and jazz singer, Harold Davis, DeMario McDowell and Friends, Pam Hall, dancer Kymmone Ennis, Recording Artist Shawn Antoine, among others.

Proceeds

The proceeds of this venture will go to the Excelsior High School’s Scholarship Fund and for students who are financially challenged.

“We need the support of all Excelsorians, friends and well-wishers and encourage you to purchase as many tickets as you can to make this honourable and well needed mission a great success,” said Dr William Rose, Chair of the Fundraising committee. “We look forward to your company as we grasp the opportunity to renew acquaintances and break bread in an atmosphere of true friendship and love.”

Members in the Diaspora and others who are unable to attend may donate their meal to a family member or other person of their choice. Tickets are $5,000.