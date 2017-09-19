Puerto Rico prepares for direct hit from Hurricane Maria

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has issued a statement encouraging all industry stakeholders to finish all emergency preparations as soon as possible and safeguard the lives of all staff members and guests.

The path of Hurricane María directly over Puerto Rico is imminent and will be a dangerous incident, the PRTC said in the following advisory”

Airport & Airline Information:

Airports

•The San Juan International Airport remains open. AEROSTAR is maintaining regular operations until 7:00pm.

•The airport is expected to reopen on Thursday once damages are assessed.

•A meeting will be held at 10:00am today (Tuesday morning), with airlines and agencies involved. Operations schedule and updates will be communicated throughout the day.

Airlines

•Each airline defines its flight schedule today and potential cancellations.

•Contact airlines’ 1-800 numbers or website for information for flight status and arrangements.

•Travelers without flight arrangements should not head over to the airport, and should instead call the airlines to confirm travel.

Important Note for Hotels

•Note that airport and major airlines will continue to operate flights weather permitting. Last minute cancellations are expected as Hurricane María approaches. We ask that all lodging partners consider that travelers whose flights are canceled at the last minute, and have recently checked out, will need to quickly return to safety.

•To lessen the possibility of having to handle tourists or visitors without lodging arrangements, we strongly encourage you to allow guests that will be checking out today, to promptly check in again if flight cancelations are experienced.

• If your property can enact this policy, please inform guests upon checkout so as to minimize the possibility of having travelers without lodging arrangements in this life-threatening situation.

PRTC Support

Hotline

The PRTC HOTLINE is available for hotels, travelers and industry partners 24/7 at 1(877) 976-2400. Travelers can also contact a customer service representative via online chat at seepuertorico.com

Emergency Assistance

If you require emergency assistance, Madeline Santiago, the PRTC Interagency Emergency Coordinator, can be reached at 787-525-4899 or at 787- 724-0124 ext. 30031 or 3000. (madeline.santiago@tourism.pr.gov)

Executive Liaison

The PRTC team is standing by to assist all industry stakeholders before, during and after the passing of Hurricane María.

Each PRTC endorsed property has been assigned a high level or regional executive available to answer any questions and assist you throughout (cellular connection permitting). If you are not yet in touch with your liaison, please review liaison assignments in the spreadsheet found HERE and call or text as necessary.

Traveler & Industry Information:

Please refer travelers toPuerto Rico Now for updated information on weather, hotels, flights, cruises, island attractions, important contact information and links.

•Ensure preparedness measures are in place by 3:00P.M. on Tuesday, September 20 for tourism businesses located on mainland Puerto Rico. Vieques and Culebra properties should have already enacted full emergency protocols.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM JOSE IZQUIERDO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE PUERTO RICO TOURISM COMPANY

The safety and security of our visitors is of utmost priority as we prepare for Hurricane Maria. We’ve been open for business on the tourism front post-Irma, and feel very confident we have the right preparedness plans in place to recover quickly. We are collaborating tourism industry partners to ensure preparedness plans are in place and everyone is well-informed and safe.

We’re fortunate to have recovered very from Irma. Our tourism infrastructure has been fully operational and we have continued to welcome visitors to the Island these past few weeks. While it’s too soon to tell, we feel optimistic it will be “business as usual” across our major hotel and tourism attractions as soon as possible after hurricane Maria.

As always, the safety and security of our visitors and residents is our number one priority. Government agencies are prepared and on standby to assist residents and visitors and the PRTC is here to help as best we can through this time. We urge you to take all necessary precautions in preparation for Hurricane Maria.

José R. Izquierdo

Executive Director

Puerto Rico Tourism Company