Conference to take place at AMResorts’ Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay and Secrets St. James Montego Bay in November 2019

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica has been selected to host the next Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS) scheduled for November 14-15, 2019.

Co-sponsors Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and AMResorts will provide the conference venue, Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay and Secrets St. James Montego Bay. The event is expected to attract 300 attendees, who are interested in hospitality development in the Caribbean.

CHICOS is the premier industry conference for the region. The event brings together governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies seeking investors for their tourism projects, public and private institutions to discuss hospitality development possibilities.

“We are pleased to bring this important conference to the island nation of Jamaica,” shares CHICOS Chairman Parris Jordan. “Jamaica will benefit from serving as host nation as numerous hotel industry leaders and investors will be in attendance. Additionally, CHICOS will work with the government to showcase Jamaica’s development sites for hotel projects.”

JAMPRO is planning partner for the event and will showcase Jamaica as a viable tourism investment destination, advancing strong potential investment interest from targeted companies, and increasing awareness of various tourism investment opportunities, particularly those under the Shovel Ready Investment Programme (SRIP).

In addition, JAMPRO will showcase local properties that are available for joint venture or greenfield projects.

ALG is North America’s only vertically integrated hospitality group, and the nation’s largest provider of charter flights that offers resort owners and tour operators competitive advantages. Through its hospitality brands, ALG has been actively involved in Jamaica’s tourism sector for nearly five decades, bringing 163,000 guests to the island in 2017; that number will double in 2019 thanks to the addition of new brands to our Vacations segment.

In 2008, through AMResorts, the company opened the AAA Four Diamond rated properties, Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay and Secrets St. James Montego Bay.

Today, AMResorts has six luxury resorts across its award-winning brands in Montego Bay, which employ nearly 2,000 personnel.

“Jamaica has been an integral part of our growth strategy for years, and it remains a strong investment opportunity for resort development with its abundance of natural beauty and welcoming culture,” said Javier Coll, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Apple Leisure Group. “We are committed to supporting the country’s economic growth and anticipate our resorts will offer the perfect location to foster fruitful discussions on the future of Jamaica and the Caribbean’s tourism industry.”

Positioning Jamaica as a leader in the tourism industry

Tourism remains one of Jamaica’s key sectors, and investments have increased with the addition of approximately 3,000 rooms between 2016 and 2017. An additional 6,000 rooms are scheduled to be built over the next 3-5 years.

Currently, the thrust toward new investments in Jamaica’s hotel industry includes targeting the development of luxury properties, timeshares and attractions. Says JAMPRO President Diane Edwards, “We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious event to Jamaica, as it will serve to further increase Jamaica’s profile and visibility as a premier tourist destination and position the country as the most attractive destination for tourism investments in the region.”

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.