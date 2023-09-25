Escape to Grenada this Fall & Winter with Travel Deals to Explore the Spice Island

St. George’s, Grenada W.I. – As the leaves turn to hues of amber and the air takes on a gentle chill, Grenada unveils its alluring charm that offers a tranquil haven amidst this upcoming seasonal transition. Grenada is offering various travel packages and specials travelers can take advantage of this fall and winter season.

Airlines Traveling to Grenada

Connectivity to the destination has never been easier. Especially with the recent announcements of JetBlue welcoming the new nonstop service from Boston. Plus, Air Canada doubling its service to the destination. Daily flights from Miami and New York to Grenada are also offered by American Airlines and JetBlue, respectively. Other travelers seeking a getaway to Grenada from Charlotte, North Carolina can enjoy a once-a-week non-stop flight each Saturday.

Upcoming Events

Those traveling to the destination this year can stay and enjoy some of the island’s upcoming events including the world-renowned Grenada Rugby World 7’s Tournament (November 30 – December 2) and the Carriacou Parang Festival (December 15 – 17).

For a full list of calendar events happening on island this year, visit Pure Grenada events page.

“We are very excited for this upcoming fall and winter season. Our monthly on-island events have the island buzzing and we have several new and improved experiences thanks to our industry partners and the Grenadian people who have worked tirelessly to provide an exceptional experience to those visiting,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority.

Hotels Packages

Spice Island Beach Resort

The luxury AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive Spice Island Beach Resort located on Grand Anse Beach is offering a Fall Promotion package from now until October 31st that includes one free night and $200 resort credit when booking a minimum stay of 5 nights. Travel dates must be used from November 1st – November 30th.

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, an award-winning Relais & Châteaux luxury boutique hotel, delivers unparalleled guest experiences and luxurious accommodations. This upcoming season, Calabash is offering a November Package that includes a complimentary suite upgrade and a $200 resort credit when booking a minimum of a 4-night stay between November 1st through December 15th. Valid travel dates apply for the same booking dates.

Mount Hartman Bay Estate Private Resort

Mount Hartman Bay Estate Private Resort is a fully staffed, 5-star, super-luxe resort set on a private peninsula just 15 minutes from the international airport. For all bookings starting October 1st, 2023, to September 30th, 2024, the resort is offering a guaranteed Exclusivity Package that allows an all-inclusive stay for your group with no other guests on the property. Bookings of 7-nights or more will also include a complimentary one-hour spa treatment per adult guest.

Royalton Grenada

Blue Diamond Resorts is offering a Pay Now, Save More package that includes 20% off your stay when paying upfront. Royalton Grenada is the perfect place to capitalize on this deal and partake in an array of fun activities for the entire family. Each room includes amenities such as a Dreambed mattresses, rain shower, mini bar, 24-hour room service, balcony or terrace, and more. Blue Diamond Resorts also recently announced substantial upgrades to its distinguished Diamond Club™ room category. Valid travel dates and booking dates do not apply.

Green Roof Inn Carriacou

Embrace the beauty of Carriacou as you lounge in the semi-private oasis of Green Roof Inn Carriacou. This season, Green Roof Inn is offering a Romantic Weekend Package for 1,2 or 3 nights. The luxurious package for 1-night includes complimentary airport transfers, a Sea View room, a two-course dinner, a water taxi to Sandy Island and lunch at La Playa Beach Bar & Bistro. The upgraded 2 and 3-night packages include an additional water taxi to Anse La Roche beach, a lobster lunch at Tims on the beach and a two-course dinner at Ocean Terrace Restaurant.

Bay House

Bay House is a hidden boutique hotel nestled in the hills overlooking the famous Grand Anse Beach. This upcoming season, Bay House is offering an Autumn Package of 10% off when booking from now until October 30th. Valid travel dates are now available from now until November 15th.

Hideaway Waterfront Apartments

Hideaway Waterfront Apartments, a hidden gem on the northern end of Grand Anse Beach, is offering an Autumn Package which includes 10% off its 2-bedroom apartments and use of a private jetty. Valid booking dates are now until October 30th and travel dates are offered now until November 15th.

Seabreeze Hotel Grenada