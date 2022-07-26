Jamaica Scores in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2022

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Maintaining its place among the world’s leading tourism destinations, Jamaica has been recognized within two categories of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022. The destination has been rated among “The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” and has a total of six of its properties included among “The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas,” more than any other island nation appearing on the list.

“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized as among the best once again and to have more Jamaican hotels and resorts included than any other Caribbean island,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “Earning high marks in these two categories of such prestigious awards is truly a testament to the continued strength and appeal of our tourism product to travelers.”

Winners of the annual World’s Best Awards are selected by readers of Travel + Leisure. A survey was developed that asked respondents to rate airlines, airports, cities, cruise ships, hotels, islands, and more on several characteristics.

The final scores are averages of these responses and a minimum number of responses is necessary for a candidate to be eligible for inclusion in the World’s Best Awards rankings. Each category is scored independently.