Comfort Suites Paradise Island Inducted Into Tripadvisor Hall of Fame

NASSAU, Bahamas – Comfort Suites Paradise Island, the 223-suite hotel commonly regarded as “one of the most family friendly and affordable Bahamas hotels in Paradise Island”, has entered the coveted TripAdvisor Hall of Fame as a result of earning the leading travel site’s Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

“Being included in TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame is a great honor for Comfort Suites Paradise Island,” stated William Naughton, the hotel’s Founder, Senior Vice President and Managing Partner. “We constantly strive to maintain an excellent product, and this recognition validates the commitment of our team members who dedicate themselves on a daily basis to delivering the very best service to each and every guest.”

In 2016 the hotel celebrated its 25th anniversary, two years after undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment of the entire property.

The most recent renovations and upgrades, valued in excess of US$11 million, have brought additional improvements such as granite countertops in all bathrooms; an updated lobby featuring a mahogany front desk; enhanced business center; new draperies, furnishings, landscaping design, and restaurant furniture; and complete updates to meeting rooms and all public spaces.

“We are extremely proud of our record of being awarded TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for the past five years,” said Director of Sales Yasmine Mills-Strachan. “One of our most important goals is ensuring that our guests receive our warmest hospitality from the moment they check in and throughout their stay. We want our guests to feel that Comfort Suites Paradise Island is their home away from home.”

Last fall, the hotel invested in rejuvenating its pool deck – resurfacing and retiling the entire deck, pool and pool areas; installing a new marble pool bar countertop; and acquiring new pool furniture.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island offers incredible value-added amenities such as complimentary access to all the exclusive features of the Atlantis Resort, with access to the water parks and charging privileges at all of Atlantis’ restaurants and bars. Also included are complimentary full hot American breakfast buffet, Wi-Fi and parking.

The TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award is given to outstanding hospitality businesses such as hotels, restaurants and attractions that have received praise and recognition in reviews by TripAdvisor travelers.

To qualify for the Certificate of Excellence, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five, as reviewed by travelers on TripAdvisor. An additional criteria includes the volume of reviews received within the last 12 months.