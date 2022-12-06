Epic Album in the Works from Beres Hammond and Buju Banton

by Howard Campbell

KINGTSON, Jamaica – Beres Hammond and Buju Banton, whose chemistry has produced a handful of collaborative hit singles, are working on an album.

The singer and deejay made the disclosure recently while being interviewed by Jamaican broadcaster Winford Williams on his weekly television program, Onstage.

“Buju Banton an’ Beres Hammond is working on something…this is something epic,” teased Buju.

He said although he and Hammond have scored big hits together such as Who Say and A Little More Time, they have never recorded together in the studio.

“We use the mystics of telepathy to make it work,” said the lanky toaster.

They did not go into detail about the project but Hammond said, “It’s gone over half way already.”

Who Say, A Little More Time and Pull up The Vibes, another of their hits, were produced by Donovan Germain for Penthouse Records, the label that made Buju Banton a star with songs like Love mi Browning and Batty Rider.

Hammond was also a member of the Penthouse Records camp during the 1990s along with singers Marcia Griffiths and Wayne Wonder and deejay Cutty Ranks.

Hammond and Buju Banton’s bond strengthened after the latter’s release in 2018 from Federal prison in the United States after serving seven years on drug-related charges.

Beres Hammond and Buju Banton are co-headliners for Intimate, a concert scheduled for January 1 at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann parish, Jamaica.

Marcia Griffiths and L.U.S.T. are also billed for that event.